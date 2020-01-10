SLO Brew hosting fundraiser for Australian fire relief efforts

–SLO Brew Rock ​is joining international efforts to raise support for disaster relief and recovery in response to devastating fires sweeping the country of Australia. The local brewery and taproom is committed to donating 25 percent of all food and beverage sales to the ​Australian Red Cross​ the weekend of Jan. 18 & 19.

“Anyone living in California is no stranger to the threat of wildfire,” said co-owner Hamish Marshall. “Our hearts are with the volunteers and families of those affected by this tragic state of emergency.”

In partnership with the​ Makeshift Makers Market​, over 20 small business vendors will be setting up shop from 11 a.m. – 4 p.m. at the ​SLO Brew Rock Event Center​. Live performances from Dante Marsh and Proxima Parada will headline the event Saturday, while local favorites Noach Tangeras Band and Bear Market Riot are set to close the weekend.

All proceeds from specialty prints crafted by artist Amy McKay will join SLO Brew Rock’s contribution to the ​Red Cross Disaster Relief & Recovery Fund​. According to the organization, donations have helped deploy 1,285 trained staff and volunteers to affected communities and provided resources to victims sheltering in over 69 evacuation and recovery centers across Australia.

Funding has also been directed to long term recovery implementation and emergency assistance, including cash grants to people whose homes are lost or inhabitable.

“Meaningful difference can start in your local community,” said venue manager Ryan Orr. “We’re proud to be a place where friends, neighbors and local artists can gather in support of a greater cause.”

Live donations will take place across the weekend at SLO Brew Rock. For those looking to make a direct contribution, give today at ​https://fundraise.redcross.org.au/drr

Share this post!

Related