SLO cancels holiday parade, plans new festivities

–Downtown San Luis Obispo has been the region’s destination for making holiday memories for more than 40 years. This year, treasured family traditions will look a little bit different as Downtown SLO will reimagine the 2020 holiday season to keep everyone safe, while still staying festive.

The annual Holiday Parade will be reimagined with activities that families and friends can do on their own time and in a safe, physically-distanced manner, including an expanded Holiday Stroll and Light Up Downtown, a Holiday Decorating Showcase featuring windows of shops, parklets in front of restaurants, and other exciting lighting activations to be announced.

“With restrictions and community safety in mind, we will not be able to produce our traditional Holiday Parade in 2020,” said Downtown SLO CEO Bettina Swigger. “Rather than invite thousands of people to gather downtown for one night to see the parade, we will invite Downtown visitors to space their visits, support local businesses, and see an evolving array of activities.”

Additionally, Downtown SLO will offer holiday shopping opportunities that can’t be found anywhere else with its diverse line-up of small shops and national retailers.

A complete schedule of events and more information will be available in late October/early November. Check for updates and learn more at DowntownSLO.com/holidays.

