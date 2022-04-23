SLO Chamber accepting applications for business-to-business trade show

SLO Chamber’s 26th annual ‘Expo at the Expo’ will be held May 18 at the Alex Madonna Expo Center

– The largest business-to-business trade show on the Central Coast is back for the first time since 2019. The SLO Chamber’s 26th annual “Expo at the Expo” will be held May 18 at the Alex Madonna Expo Center in San Luis Obispo. Businesses are invited to secure their booth to guarantee their spot as an exhibitor, exposing their business to more than 2,000 local consumers and getting the opportunity to meet and network with nearly 100 other exhibitors.

To register, contact Dusty Colyer-Worth at dusty@slochamber.org, or call (805) 786-2767.

About the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce

The San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce is the oldest and largest voluntary organization in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara counties. As an independent nonprofit corporation, it uniquely serves the needs of its nearly 1,300 members. For more information about the chamber, visit its website slochamber.org.

