SLO Chamber hosts state, county candidate forums

Voters will have the opportunity to connect with each candidate in a round table format

– The San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce will host two candidate forums this primary election season. These forums will take a small, round table format that will give each attendee time to speak one-on-one with each candidate to get all of their questions answered.

On April 26 at the SLO Public Market, candidates running for California State Assembly District 30 will be present to vie for attendees’ vote. Dawn Addis, John R. Drake, Zoë G. Carter, Vicki Nohrden, and Jon Wizard will all be present. Tickets to this event can be purchased here.

The second forum, taking place May 4 at the Octagon Barn, will bring together candidates running for San Luis Obispo County Supervisorial Districts 2, 3, 4, and County-Clerk Recorder. Geoff Auslen, Bruce Gibson, John Whitworth, Stacy Korsgaden, Dawn

Ortiz-Legg, Lynn Compton, Jimmy Paulding, Elaina Cano, and Stewart Jenkins will all be in attendance. Tickets to this forum can be purchased here.

Both forums are designed to be a fun and easy way to become a more informed voter. They are informal in nature and designed to make local politics approachable and accessible for those who may feel confused or intimidated.

Details:

Event: CA State Assembly Candidate Forum

Date: April 26, 2022

Time: 3 – 4:30 p.m.

Location: SLO Public Market Event Center

Price: $20 for SLO Chamber members, $50 for future members

Event: County Candidate Forum

Date: May 4, 2022

Time: 4 – 6 p.m.

Location: Octagon Barn

Price: $20 for SLO Chamber members, $50 for future members

For more information, call (805) 786-2770 or visit www.slochamber.org.

