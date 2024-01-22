SLO Chamber names 2023 Citizen of the Year

Sandi Sigurdson honored at annual dinner Saturday

– Sandi Sigurdson, a community leader recognized for her extensive contributions, was honored as the 2023 Citizen of the Year during the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce‘s Annual Dinner on Saturday. The award, presented in front of nearly 600 attendees, acknowledges unparalleled service to the San Luis Obispo community.

Sigurdson’s impact spans nearly four decades, where she has consistently dedicated her time and talent to enhance the lives of those around her and strengthen the community. Chip Visci, former Tribune publisher and former Associate Vice President of Communication at Cal Poly, noted, “Sandi personifies ‘we before me.’ She thrives on helping people and works tirelessly to enhance our community’s quality of life. She is a true servant leader.”

Known for her advocacy, Sigurdson has championed causes including healthcare access, religious and racial tolerance, gender equality, homeless services, and education. Her involvement in campaigns led to overwhelming voter approval for improved public-school facilities, green-space preservation, and enhanced city and county services.

Maggie Cox, 1996 Citizen of the Year and a close friend of Sigurdson, described her as “kind and caring, fiercely passionate and committed, and it’s all wrapped up in a wicked sense of humor.” Sigurdson’s extensive community involvement includes serving on the City of SLO’s Planning Commission, R.A.C.E. Matters SLO, the SLO County Arts Council, the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce, and The Women’s Legacy Fund, among others.

From aiding individuals in substance abuse recovery to successfully leading Leadership SLO for a decade, Sigurdson continues to advocate for a thriving Central Coast.

“San Luis Obispo is truly a place you want to love and you want to work for and raise kids here,” said Sigurdson upon receiving the award. “I’m so honored by the Chamber of Commerce recognition.”

