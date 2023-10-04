SLO Children’s Museum benefit will be ‘Night at the Museum’ themed

Fundraiser slated for Oct. 13

– The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum will hold its annual fundraiser, this year themed “Night at the (Children’s) Museum,” on Friday, October 13, with all proceeds benefitting the museum’s many exhibits, programs, activities, and events.

Attendees are encouraged to dress as their favorite character from the “Night at the Museum” movies, play games and explore the exhibits, dance, and partake in a strolling dinner featuring elevated kids’ food by Chef Candice Custodio, and bid on unique auction items – all in a playful natural history museum theme. Longtime champion of the Children’s Museum, Lindsey Haring, will be honored for her many years of service to the organization.

This adults-only adventure begins at 6 p.m. at the Museum, 1010 Nipomo Street in downtown SLO. Tickets are $125 per person. For more information and to purchase tickets call (805) 545-5874 or visit slocm.org/ridiculous.

