SLO Concerts in the Plaza kick off this week

All concerts are free to the public, family-friendly

– The 27th annual SLO Concerts in the Plaza series kicks off this Friday from 5–8 p.m. The first concert will feature two new-to-the-series musical acts: rock ‘n’ roll band Ghost\monster as the main band, with opening singer-songwriter, Natalie Haskins.

This summer, the community is invited to gather every Friday for twelve weeks of free live music in San Luis Obispo’s Mission Plaza. Concerts in the Plaza is the largest free concert series on the Central Coast, featuring live local music, dancing, and drinks in the heart of downtown San Luis Obispo. All concerts are free to the public and family-friendly.

The 2023 series will run every Friday from June 23 – Sept. 8, adding two additional weeks from last year’s ten-week series. The opening singer-songwriter will begin at 5 p.m., and the band will perform from 6–8 p.m.

Food and drink will be available, and guests are welcome to bring outside food; outside alcohol is not allowed. Beer will be available from Firestone-Walker Brewing Company, wine from Dunites Wine Company, and hard cider from SLO Cider, along with food from Woodstock’s Pizza and Quesadilla Gorilla.

Downtown SLO is eliminating single-use plastics at Concerts in the Plaza; all beverages are sold in reusable cups or aluminum cans. Attendees are strongly encouraged to bring their own reusable cups (no glass), 12oz souvenir cups will be available for purchase.

Free bike valet will be provided by Bike SLO County and located off Chorro Street. Pets are not allowed.

Official lineup:

June 23: Ghost\Monster (rock ‘n’ roll) with Natalie Haskins

June 30: Alex Lucero & The Live Again Band (soul/Americana) with Ynana Rose

July 7: IMUA (r&b/soul/funk with Jon Millsap) sponsored by SLO Credit Union

July 14: Damon Castillo Band (rock/soul/funk) with Graybill

July 21: The Molly Ringwald Project (80s pop/rock/dance) with Jody Mulgrew

July 28: Brass Mash (instrumental rock/pop) with Nataly Lola

Aug. 4: The Tipsy Gypsies (blues/jazz/soul) with Steve Key

Aug. 11: Dante Marsh & the Vibe Setters (soul/funk) with Jineanne Coderre

Aug. 18: Zongo All-Stars (Afro-Latin dance) with Dave Tate

Aug. 25: Moonshiner Collective (indie folk rock/Americana) with Miss Leo

Sept. 1: The Mother Corn Shuckers (bluegrass/jam band) with Dulcie Taylor

Sept. 8: Resination (reggae/roots) with Kyle Huskey

