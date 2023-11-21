SLO County Airport prepares for upcoming holiday travel

– As the holiday season approaches, the SLO County Airport is gearing up to accommodate the increased travel traffic expected during this time of year.

For the overall month of November, the airport anticipates an increase of up to 20% in passengers above the prior year’s totals. To ensure a smooth travel experience for all passengers, the airport advises travelers to plan ahead and take note of these important guidelines:

Parking information: For travelers driving to the airport, please be aware that parking spaces may fill up quickly during peak travel times. The airport recommends exploring transportation options such as rideshare service or arranging drop-offs when possible.

Cell phone waiting area: The airport has introduced a new cell phone waiting area. This designated parking area allows drivers picking up arriving passengers to park temporarily for free, conveniently located near the terminal. The cell phone waiting area has free Wi-Fi, is lighted, and has onsite restroom facilities. The intent of the cell phone waiting area is to help streamline the pick-up process, reducing congestion around the terminal curbside.

Early arrival and check-in: The airport urges all passengers to arrive at the airport at least two hours prior to their scheduled departure time. This allows ample time for check-in procedures, security screenings, and navigating through the terminal, especially during this heightened travel season.

Understand the security process: When going through the security checkpoint, come prepared to follow the three-one-one rule for your liquids and gels: three ounces of liquid in a one-quart bag, one bag per person. Preparing liquids ahead of time helps prevent crowding in the security line.

Enhanced health and safety measures are in place: The airport says it is continuously working to provide a safe and convenient travel experience. Hand sanitizer is available throughout the terminal, both pre-and post-security for individual use. The airport has outdoor tables, seating, and snacks may be enjoyed outside.

“During this busy holiday travel season, we continuously strive to provide a seamless and enjoyable travel experience for all passengers,” said Courtney Johnson, Director of Airports.

“We encourage travelers to heed our recommendations for early arrival, taking advantage of our new Cell Phone Waiting Area, and understand the security process prior to arriving at the airport. Travel, especially in and out of SBP, does not have to be stressful.”

For more information, visit sloairport.com.

