Paso Robles News|Saturday, October 24, 2020
You are here: Home » Top Stories » SLO County approves $12 million fix for Highway 101 at Wellsona Road
  • Follow Us!

SLO County approves $12 million fix for Highway 101 at Wellsona Road 

Posted: 8:53 am, October 24, 2020 by News Staff
plan for an underpass at Highway 101 and Wellsona Road

The plan for an underpass at Highway 101 and Wellsona Road. Image from SLO County.

–This week, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an agreement with the state to build an underpass at the Wellsona Road-Highway 101, according to news reports. Over the years, the intersection just north of Paso Robles has been host to numerous fatal vehicle accidents.

Caltrans, which proposed the improvement in 2017, says the underpass is now fully funded, and construction could begin in 2022. The project is expected to cost $12.2 million.

The San Paso Truck Stop and the Vines RV Resort sit on either side of Highway 101 causing a large volume of traffic at the crossing.

Read the full story in the SLO Tribune.



Comments

Posted in:  Top Stories
About the author: News Staff

News staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote and edited this story from local contributors and press releases. Scott Brennan is the publisher of this newspaper and founder of Access Publishing. Connect with him on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram, or follow his blog. He can be reached at scott@pasoroblesdailynews.com.