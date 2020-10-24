SLO County approves $12 million fix for Highway 101 at Wellsona Road

–This week, the San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved an agreement with the state to build an underpass at the Wellsona Road-Highway 101, according to news reports. Over the years, the intersection just north of Paso Robles has been host to numerous fatal vehicle accidents.

Caltrans, which proposed the improvement in 2017, says the underpass is now fully funded, and construction could begin in 2022. The project is expected to cost $12.2 million.

The San Paso Truck Stop and the Vines RV Resort sit on either side of Highway 101 causing a large volume of traffic at the crossing.

Read the full story in the SLO Tribune.

