SLO County contact tracers need the public’s help with surge in cases

‘Don’t wait to isolate’ if you test positive for COVID-19

—COVID-19 contact tracers in San Luis Obispo County say they need the public’s help as a surge in cases is straining County Public Health Department resources.

“Don’t wait to isolate,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “Our contact tracers are trying to keep up with the surge in cases but we are not able to personally speak with everyone. We need your help. Stay home for at least 10 days if you test positive or have been exposed.”

Contact tracers are working as quickly as possible to call and investigate all highest-risk cases, including those over age 50 and all health care workers. However, contact tracing resources are stretched beyond capacity due to the current surge and individuals who test positive will receive a text message (with a link to complete a questionnaire) rather than a phone call.

It is critical that all those who receive a call or message immediately isolate and inform their close contacts. If you test positive for COVID-19, self-isolate for at least 10 days immediately. If you have been in close contact (within 6 feet for 15 minutes or more) with someone who has tested positive, begin self-quarantine for at least 10 days immediately. In either case, don’t wait for a contact tracer to call. Stay home except to seek medical care and separate yourself as much as possible from other members of your household.

When quarantine or isolation is complete, self-certify online to be released rather than calling the County Public Health Department. For those whose employers require documentation showing that an employee has been released from isolation or quarantine, the county provides an online form to help individuals self-certify that they have completed their ordered isolation or quarantine period and meet the eligibility requirements for release. After completing the form, eligible individuals will receive documentation that they have been released from isolation or quarantine. This option will not apply to those who work or live at a board and care facility (e.g., skilled nursing facility, residential care facility, etc.) and those who are immunocompromised. The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department will instead call to release those individuals.

“It’s not too late to protect yourself from this disease and help stop the surge,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Now is the time to get your vaccine.”

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

