SLO County COVID-19 cases continue to decline

Five additional deaths reported

– The San Luis Obispo Couny Public Health Department confirmed today that five more San Luis Obispo County residents, ranging in age from their 40s to their 80s, have died from COVID-19. Thirty-three residents are currently hospitalized with severe COVID-19, including five in the ICU. Since Thursday of last week, 531 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County. Active cases dropped to 1,096 from 1,746 on Thursday and the 14-day average decreased to 202, from 225 on Thursday and 673 one month ago.

The local Health Officer Order requiring masking in all indoor public places will be rescinded tomorrow, Wednesday, Feb. 16, in alignment with the state’s masking policy. The state order requires masking in indoor public places for those who are not vaccinated and for everyone, regardless of vaccination status, in healthcare facilities, schools, childcare, homeless shelters, emergency shelters, corrections, long-term care facilities, and public transit.

“We are glad to see cases trending gradually in the right direction, particularly after the extreme

surge in cases we experienced only a few weeks ago,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health

Officer. “While masks will no longer be universally required indoors tomorrow, it’s still a good idea to

mask up in crowded indoor spaces, especially if you are at higher risk or are close to others who

are.”

Testing remains key to limiting the spread of COVID-19, particularly after gatherings like those which

took place over this past weekend for the Super Bowl. Officials recommend testing 3-5 days after a

gathering and right away if you feel unwell. Testing is available at no cost at community testing sites,

with results available in less than two days.

Click here to view detailed county COVID-19 statistics.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

