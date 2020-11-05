SLO County election officials report 46,891 ballots still being counted

–On Wednesday at 5 p.m., San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Record Tommy Gong issued a status of canvass update.

The report says 46,891 vote-by-mail ballots are still being counted in San Luis Obispo County. An additional 2,361 provisional ballots need to be reviewed and counted, Gong said.

Vote-by-mail ballots that are postmarked by Election Day, Nov. 3, and received by the elections office within 17 days of the election are eligible to be counted. As a result, the number of vote-by-mail ballots may increase during the 17-day period.

County elections officials issued preliminary unofficial election results report on Wednesday morning. It reported 117,974 ballots from 184,050 registered voters.

The large number of remaining ballots could change the results of the races published in the county’s first election results report.

Ballot counting is in progress and open to the public. The next update of election results is expected from the county on Friday at 2 p.m.

Share this post!

email

Related