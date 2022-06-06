SLO County Family-Friendly Workplaces launches awards program

Award seeks to ‘recognize and support organizations that adopt and implement family-friendly practices for their employees’

– SLO County Family-Friendly Workplaces has announced a new awards program for public, private, and nonprofit employers of any size on the Central Coast. The SLO County Family-Friendly Workplace Award seeks to recognize and support organizations that adopt and implement family-friendly practices for their employees.

Employers throughout the county are encouraged to take the family-friendly workplace assessment, which serves as a tool to “gauge an employer’s family-friendly policies, celebrate what they already have in place, and connect them directly with personalized assistance to learn more about practical and tangible next steps,” according to the organization. This is the beginning of a process that will work with the organization’s unique needs and ultimately make them more attractive to existing and potential workers. At the end of the assessment, businesses can opt-in to receive award recognition.

The award structure is designed to uplift employers working towards more family-friendly practices at any level of implementation. There are five award levels that span five separate areas:

1) Employer-sponsored child care benefits,

2) Flexible work and scheduling,

3) Paid and unpaid leave,

4) Health care benefits and flexible spending, and

5) New parent accommodation and support.

“Many employers are already implementing family-friendly practices without realizing it,” says Christina Lefevre Latner, workplace development manager. “Flexible time, remote work, predictable scheduling, infants at work, paid leave, and insurance options are all family-friendly policies that deserve to be highlighted as such, and we want to recognize those efforts to support families, grow our economy, and encourage other organizations to do the same.”

Taking the assessment is the first step in building the connection between an employer and SLO County Family-Friendly Workplaces, a program launched by the San Luis Obispo Chamber of Commerce in October 2021. The program was built on the belief that improving culture and creating more human-centric policies is essential to support business success, grow the economy, and advance diversity, equity, and inclusion in the workforce. It will help businesses attract and sustain a strong, local workforce through the implementation of family-friendly policies, getting more parents back to work. Any business that completes the assessment will receive an invitation to meet with the SLO Chamber Workforce Development Manager and be provided tools and resources to further their efforts.

Employers who complete the assessment and meet the recognition criteria will receive a certificate of recognition, a SLO County Family-Friendly Workplace seal for use on the organization’s website, promotion and recruiting materials, media recognition, inclusion of the employer on the SLO Family-Friendly Workplace website and invitations to networking opportunities and special events. Additionally, a family-friendly workplace toolkit is available as a resource for all businesses.

Early adopters of the program that have already taken the assessment and received recognition for their family-friendly policies include:

Rantec Power Systems, SIlver Rising Star

Morris & Garritano Insurance, Diamond Distinguished Champion

The Land Conservancy, Platinum Trail Blazer

First 5 SLO County, Gold Committed Leader

Scientific Drilling, Silver Rising Star

Trust Animation, Platinum Trail Blazer

Water Systems Consulting, Platinum Trail Blazer

Click here for more information.

