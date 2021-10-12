SLO County Farm Bureau remembers longtime agriculture leader Marilyn Britton

Britton leaves behind legacy of service to local farmers, ranchers and youth

– San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau shared their sympathies in response to the passing of longtime Executive Director and community leader Marilyn Britton.

“SLO County’s agricultural community has lost one of its greatest champions and advocates,” said Executive Director Brent Burchett. “While our thoughts are with the Britton family on their loss, Marilyn leaves behind a proud legacy of supporting farmers, ranchers and local youth that continues to be felt today and for decades to come.”

Marilyn Britton passed away peacefully in her sleep on Oct. 8. She had a distinguished career at San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau for over 30 years before retiring as Executive Director in 2001.

Click here to view her obituary.

Read more about Marilyn’s life at slofarmbureau.org.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related