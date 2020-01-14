Paso Robles News|Tuesday, January 14, 2020
SLO County Farm Bureau to host supervisor candidate forum Jan. 23 

Posted: 5:56 am, January 14, 2020 by News Staff


Forum will feature candidates from all three contested supervisor districts

San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau invites the public to attend the 2020 San Luis Obispo County Supervisor Candidate Forum on Thursday, Jan. 23 from 6-8 p.m. at the Farm Bureau office, located at 4875 Morabito Place in San Luis Obispo.

The schedule for the forum is as follows:
6:00 p.m. – Welcome from Farm Bureau
6:05 p.m. – First District Candidates John Peschong and Stephanie Shakofsky
6:45 p.m. – Third District Candidates Adam Hill and Stacy Korsgaden
7:25 p.m. – Fifth District Candidates Debbie Arnold and Ellen Beraud
8:00 p.m. – Adjournment

There will be no cost to attend the forum. Light hors d’oeuvres will be provided. RSVP is strongly requested, but not required. Please email Kim Sutton at ksutton@slofarmbureau.org or call the office at (805) 543-3654.

