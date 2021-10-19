SLO County Farm Bureau Women having North County yard sale for scholarships

Group gives up to four $1000 scholarships annually to students who plan to major in agriculture and related fields

– On Saturday, Oct. 23, San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau Women will have a yard sale for scholarships from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 5385 Monterey Road (just north of Paso Robles). Their popular brooms and their bean soup mix will also be for sale.

The Farm Bureau Women give up to four $1000 scholarships annually to students who plan to major in agriculture and related fields. The California Farm Bureau Federation was created in 1919 and San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau was established in 1922. In 1923 the Farm Home Department was formed as an auxiliary to Farm Bureau. The objectives were to aid improvements in school lunches, nutrition and home economics. Later renamed Farm Bureau Women, the group was given a voting seat on the SLO County Farm Bureau Board. They established a scholarship program and raised money with bake sales, selling brooms and a homemade bean soup mix. They also help fund projects that benefit local 4-H and FFA groups. Until 2012, they had a booth at the county fair. Today, their booth is open on Farmers and Cattlemen’s Day at the fair and at the biannual Three Speckled Hens Antique Sale.

For more information, call Jeanne Meyers at (805) 312-0865 or Lynne Schmitz at (805) 286-8855.

