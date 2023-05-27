SLO County Farm Days returns this year as three-day event

– The third annual SLO County Open Farm Days weekend returns this July 14-16. The popular event has expanded to three days this year offering attendees more behind-the-scenes peeks at local agriculture. Tourists and townies, community members, and agricultural enthusiasts will travel the SLO County Farm Trail to tour, taste, and learn.

This year two new events are added to the three-day weekend, a Friday night farmers’ marketplace at Paso Robles City Park will kick off the event, and “Shepard to Chef,” a Saturday night party at Rêves de Moutons, curated by Chef Rachel Ponce and Chef Justin Lewis will celebrate the new Black Market Cheese Company and local fare.

Open Farm Days is a self-guided journey of over 20 farms and ranches throughout San Luis Obispo County, many of which are not generally open to the public. Farmers and purveyors will open their gates to host farm tours, workshops, demos, tastings, and unique agricultural experiences.

Guests will blaze their own trail to learn how to milk a goat, observe busy bees in their hives, stroll through fresh flower fields, sip hard ciders and local wines, graze on locally grown groceries, taste exquisite olive oils, hand-craft aromatic and creative take-a-ways to remember the day by, tour the very fields their lunches were harvested from, cuddle with lambs, become educated gardeners, and so much more. Come relax at picnic spots, shop at pop-up markets, and enjoy tastings of food and potent potables.

Open Farm Day’s participants included AmByth Estate, Adelaida Botanical, Clearwater Color Nursery, Couleur de la vie, Dallidet Adobe & Garden, Giving Tree Family Farm, Gopher Glen Apple Farm, GreenLove Elixir, The Groves on 41, Hambly Farms, Hartley Farms, Irish Oaks Ranch, Kelpful, Kindred Oak Farm, Lazy Arrow Adventures at Camatta Ranch, Life Elements, Mighty Cap Mushrooms, Niner Estate Winery Chef’s Garden, Olea Farm, Our Global Family Farm, Rêves de Moutons, Sierra Honey Farm, SLO Creek Farms, Taddo’s Tallow, Talley Farms Fresh Harvest, Tiber Canyon.

Proceeds from this fundraiser will benefit the SLO County Farm Trail and The Great AGventure. The event is produced by FarmsteadEd.

Ticket information

The general admission price for the 2-day event is $55, but for a limited time, (until May 31) you can receive $5 off at check out. Children under 12 are free. Tickets and information for all of the SLO Co Farm Trail’s Open Farm Days events are available at farmsteaded.com.

