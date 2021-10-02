SLO County Garbagemen’s Association supports local nonprofit

Contributions will help nonprofit increase the capacity to provide public school teachers free garden consultations and training

– Local non-profit One Cool Earth will be facilitating professional development opportunities for teachers across every school district in SLO County during the 2021-2022 school year. The project is made possible through generous support from the SLO County Garbagemen’s Association who donated $2,500 in matching funds to double the impact of the San Luis Obispo County’s Board of Supervisors community grant.

With their contributions, this project will increase the capacity of schools to teach science effectively by providing public teachers free garden consultations and training related to teaching science standards outdoors and utilizing gardens as living laboratories. These consultations are designed to offer site-specific garden support, provide relevant teaching supplies, and kickstart school garden use by equipping teachers with direct funds to purchase garden implementation materials.

One Cool Earth is already partnered with 23 schools and six school districts in the county, but will widen their reach with a minimum of one training session on campus per local district; reaching a total of nine separate school districts and a minimum of 27 public teachers. The schools and teachers who participate in these consultations will receive materials to deliver six hands-on Next-Generation-Science-Standards lessons, One Cool Earth’s School Garden Guide, and $250 dollars to Farm Supply to get their garden growing.

About the SLO County Garbagemen’s Association

SLO County Garbagemen’s Association educates the public regarding solid waste matters in San Luis Obispo County, and provides a forum for owners of local garbage companies to discuss matters of mutual interest and concern. It is a voluntary association comprised of local haulers, recyclers, and landfills. For over 50 years, Association members have met to share knowledge and stay current with industry trends, regulations, and best practices. In certain areas, Association members have led the way in developing and adopting state of the art technology and methods in recycling, green waste processing, and solid waste hauling and disposal.

About One Cool Earth

One Cool Earth is a San Luis Obispo County non-profit that partners with 23 local schools for integrated school garden education on-campus through their Earth Genius Program. Their mission is to create awesome school garden programs that power healthy, happy, and smart youth. For 20 years, One Cool Earth has been a leader in on-campus outdoor education for students, ensuring an enriching educational experience for all.

Share this post!

email

Advertisement

Related