SLO County health officials prepare for possibility of coronavirus isolation at Camp Roberts

There are currently no cases of Wuhan coronavirus in SLO County and risk to residents remains low, health department says

—The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department issued a news release Sunday titled, “Officials prepare for possibility of coronavirus isolation at Camp Roberts.”

The announcement went on to say, “there is no certainty at this time that passengers with novel coronavirus (COVID-19) from the Diamond Princess cruise ship will be arriving at Camp Roberts.”

“However, local officials have been advised by state and federal authorities to prepare for the possibility that passengers who test positive for COVID-19 but no longer require hospitalization may be sent to Camp Roberts for the remainder of their isolation period. The county is actively involved in coordinating with state, federal and local partners – including the County of Monterey – to protect the health and well-being of local residents.”

“We understand that a federal team will provide the staffing, food, and medical care at Camp Roberts,” said County of San Luis Obispo Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department is working to ensure that we protect the health and well-being of San Luis Obispo County residents.”

There are currently no cases of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County and the risk to residents remains low, the health department reports.

Camp Roberts is a military training base just north of Paso Robles, located in both San Luis Obispo and Monterey Counties. The County of San Luis Obispo will provide updates as more information becomes available.

Original news release from San Luis Obispo County Health, Jan. 29, 2020:

The County of San Luis Obispo Public Health Department, along with other local health departments, is in close contact with state and federal health officials who are closely monitoring a rapidly expanding outbreak of respiratory illness caused by a novel (new) coronavirus (named COVID-2019).

The novel coronavirus was first identified December 2019, in Wuhan, China. While the vast majority of cases of this novel coronavirus, also known as COVID19, are in mainland China, other cases have been identified in a growing number of other international locations, including the United States.The CDC expects more cases are likely to be identified in the coming days, including more cases in the United States.

To date, there is no widespread transmission occuring in the United States, and there are no cases of this novel coronavirus reported in San Luis Obispo County.

The County Public Health Department is taking action to protect the public. This includes keeping our local health care providers and hospitals informed by providing consultation and sharing important guidance from the CDC and CDPH. We will continue to update local health care providers and the public as necessary.

At this time, San Luis Obispo County is at low risk for the novel coronavirus. Because public health officials are still learning about this virus, it is important that everyone do their part now by taking everyday preventative measures to help decrease the spread of the flu and other respiratory viruses that are in our community.

Get your flu shot to protect against flu, which can produce symptoms similar to novel coronavirus.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces.

Avoid nonessential travel to China, for the time being.

If you were in China in the last 14 days and feel sick with fever, cough, or difficulty breathing, you should seek medical care right away. Before you go to a doctor’s office or emergency room, call ahead and tell them about your recent travel and your symptoms.

