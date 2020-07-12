SLO County health officials report fifth death due to COVID-19

County expects to be added to the state’s ‘watch list’

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported Saturday evening that a fifth SLO County resident has died due to COVID-19.

The individual in their 70s, had multiple underlying health conditions. They passed away at home and the cause of transmission was community spread.

“Losing another member of our community is heartbreaking,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “We feel for the friends and family of the patient. This is an unfortunate reminder that COVID-19 is spreading in our community.”

People at higher risk should stay home as much as possible. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

Slowing the spread of COVID-19 is a community effort. The disease affects everyone regardless of age, race, or gender. Everyone is at risk, and everyone’s actions affect the community as anyone can unintentionally spread the disease to others.

“As our community expects to be added to the state’s ‘watch list’ it is important that our community continues to do our part to slow the spread,” Dr. Borenstein said. “This means staying at home, maintaining six feet of distance when leaving the house, and wearing a face-covering in public if you can.”

As of Friday, 905 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County; 616 have recovered; 264 are currently recovering at home and 10 are currently hospitalized, with 5 in the ICU. The first COVID-19 related death was reported on April 4.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

