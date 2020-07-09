SLO County health officials report fourth death due to COVID-19

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported Thursday that a fourth SLO County resident has died due to COVID-19. The 52-year-old patient had significant underlying health conditions and was living in a long-term care facility that recently experienced an outbreak of COVID-19. The patient became ill with COVID-19 and was brought to the hospital with the onset of symptoms over the weekend.

“We are mourning the loss of another vulnerable resident to this disease – the second in two days,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “We extend our condolences to the patient’s loved ones. Everyone in SLO County must take precautions to protect our most vulnerable community members.”

People at higher risk should stay home as much as possible. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19. Older adults and individuals with health conditions (such as lung or heart disease, diabetes, or a compromised immune system) are at higher risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19.

While risk increases with age among adults, younger adults and those without chronic health conditions have also faced serious illness and hospitalization. “Please do your part to limit the toll of COVID-19 on our community,” Dr. Borenstein said. “Stay home if you are sick, avoid crowds, maintain at least six feet of distance from those outside your household, wash your hands often, work remotely when you can, and wear a face covering in public if you can.”

To date, 877 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County; 612 have recovered; 247 are currently recovering at home and 13 are currently hospitalized, with 5 in the ICU. The first COVID-19 related death was reported on April 4.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone ssistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

