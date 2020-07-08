SLO County health officials report third death due to COVID-19

–The County of San Luis Obispo reported Wednesday that a third SLO County resident has died due to COVID-19. The 61-year-old patient had significant underlying health conditions and was living in a long-term care facility. The patient became ill with COVID-19 and was brought to the hospital with the onset of COVID-19 symptoms about two weeks ago.

“We are saddened that another vulnerable SLO County resident has succumbed to this disease and offer our condolences to the patient’s family,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “This loss is a reminder that we must do all we can to protect those who are most vulnerable. They matter and they are important. It’s up to each of us to do our part.”

People at higher risk should stay home as much as possible. All residents, regardless of risk factors, should take precautions to limit the spread of COVID-19.

While risk increases with age among adults, younger adults and those without chronic health conditions have also faced serious illness and hospitalization. Older adults and individuals with health conditions (such as lung or heart disease, diabetes, or a compromised immune system) are at higher risk of developing serious illness from COVID-19.

“Stay home if you are sick, maintain at least six feet of distance from those outside your household, wash your hands often, and wear a face-covering in public if you can,” Dr. Borenstein said. “Let’s do what we can to take care of each other.”

To date, 845 cases of COVID-19 have been reported in SLO County; 601 have recovered; 227 are currently recovering at home and 14 are currently hospitalized, with 6 in the ICU. The first COVID-19 related death was reported on April 4.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

