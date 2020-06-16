SLO County identifies sources of COVID-19 surge in cases this weekend

–The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department identified the sources of the weekend spike in COVID-19 cases, in a statement released today. Most of the 23 new cases can be attributed to close contact within families, community spread, and a cluster of cases are attributed to a graduation party.

“I understand the increase in cases in recent days may alarm some, yet it is not unexpected as we continue to reopen amid a pandemic,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “However, our hospitalized cases remain low and cases in the ICU remain low at this time, both of which we will be watching very closely moving forward.”

Out of 14,516 tests conducted to date, 102 new cases were confirmed by the SLO Public Health Lab and 245 were confirmed by private-industry labs. Hospitalized cases and ICU cases remain stable.

Of the 23 new confirmed cases over the weekend:

14 are attributed to person-to-person spread

1 is attributed to travel

5 are attributed to community spread (not related to travel or to a known case)

3 are still under investigation

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County and to see the full text of these orders, visit ReadySLO.org. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with questions related to COVID-19.

