SLO County joins in National Farmers’ Market Week celebration

Celebration will be held at various farmers’ markets throughout the county

– The San Luis Obispo County Board of Supervisors has proclaimed Aug. 6 – 12 as San Luis Obispo County Farmers Market Week, aligning with the nationwide celebration of National Farmers Market Week. This resolution recognizes the significance of farmers’ markets in the local community, considering their impact on the economy, society, environment, and public health. The county emphasizes the efforts made by local farmers’ markets to ensure accessibility for individuals with limited incomes, accepting CalFresh/EBT as payment and offering nutrition incentives through the Market Match program.

National Farmers Market Week, an annual event coordinated by the Farmers Market Coalition, highlights the pivotal role played by farmers’ market operators in supporting local food systems and community resilience. The Farmers Market Coalition, a membership-based 503(c)3 nonprofit organization, provides support to farmers’ markets nationwide through training, technical assistance, and network-building.

Various farmers’ markets in San Luis Obispo and northern Santa Barbara counties, all equipped to accept CalFresh/EBT, will participate with engaging activities. The celebration will be held at the following farmers’ market locations:

Monday: Baywood Park – Santa Maria Ave from 2-4:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Paso Robles – 11th & Spring St 9:30-12 p.m.

Wednesday: Atascadero – Sunken Gardens from 3-6 p.m.; Arroyo Grande Smart & Final 8:30-11 a.m.

Thursday: Morro Bay – Spencer’s Market Parking Lot from 2-4:30 p.m.; SLO Downtown 6 – 9 p.m.

Friday: Cambria – 1000 Main St 2:30-5:30 p.m.

Saturday: Templeton – 6th & Crocker from 9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.; Paso Robles 11th & Spring 9 a.m. – 1 p.m.; SLO Embassy Suites Parking Lot 8-10:45 a.m.

Sunday: Lompoc – 13745 Constellation Rd, Vandenberg Village from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

“Farmers markets are abundant sources of food, connection, and resilience in our communities across the country, but they don’t just happen on their own,” said Ben Feldman, Farmers Market Coalition executive director. “Behind the scenes of every successful farmers’ market is a dedicated person or team working to make the market thrive. These farmers’ market operators are experts who need community and financial support to run their markets and resources specifically designed for their needs. Throughout National Farmers Market Week 2023, we will be highlighting the vital work of farmers’ market operators across the nation. Join us!”

