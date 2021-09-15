SLO County joins state voters in rejecting recall

58.54-percent of voters are against the recall as of Wednesday morning tallies

–As of 7 a.m. today, 56,490 ballots have been counted in San Luis Obispo County in the recall election, representing just 30-percent of eligible voters. In SLO County, 58-percent of votes are against recalling Newsom and 41-percent of votes are in favor of recalling him. 100-percent of precincts are reporting. The results are unofficial and have yet to be certified by elections officials.

San Luis Obispo County’s results are slightly lower in favor of Newsom as compared to the state, where 63.9-percent of voters are in favor of Newsom staying in office and 36.1-percent were in favor of the recall.

A total of 9,137,428 votes have been counted in the State of California as of Wednesday morning, with 3,297,145 voting “Yes” on the recall and 5,840,283 voting “No.” Results won’t be certified until Oct. 22.

To view a county election summary report, click here.

