SLO County libraries’ summer reading going online

–County of SLO Public Libraries Summer Reading for kids and adults is going online this year. Beanstack, found through your app store or at https://slolibrary.beanstack.org/, will allow participants to register and track their reading, eliminating the need for paper logs.

The program runs from June 1 to July 31. To participate, simply create a Beanstack account and register anyone in your family who wishes to participate. Everyone – including babies, teens, and adults – can join. You can then access your logs through the free Beanstalk app, available for both iOS and Android devices. Logging reading time earns badges, certificates, and raffle tickets.

New this year are prize raffles for kids, teens, and adults. Kids can win a bike, Lego sets, and more. Teen prizes include DIY maker kits, bikes, and coffee gift cards. Adults can win smart laptop bags filled with literary goodies or a free one-year subscription to Masterclass. Adults will earn tickets for every two hours of reading they log and for writing book reviews. Kids earn tickets for reading and also for participating in activities or writing book reviews.

The library will also be hosting online entertainment and programs such as:

· Roaming Reptiles will be featuring online videos with their creature of the week, premiering every Monday morning. Readers can earn prize tickets on Beanstack by naming their favorite reptile. https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list=PLgbTGJ85BxlAYyjd-tpbnmPdJbJh9Iyod .

· They will have online concerts with the Super Stolie Guacamole bilingual music and dance show. Listen for secret code words that readers can enter into Beanstack for a raffle ticket.

· Try Pyjama Drama on Tuesdays, learn a new magic trick lesson every Wednesday with Chris Lopez, and more fun every day of the week on the library system’s YouTube Channel.

Other great summer reading programs on the YouTube channel include mindfulness videos, digital photography instruction with Jamie Soja, craft videos, science videos, storytimes, and much more.

