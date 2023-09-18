SLO County libraries team up with SLO children’s museum to provide museum passes

Children registering for library cards at SLO County library locations in September will receive free admission pass to the SLO Children’s Museum

– In celebration of September being Library Card Sign-Up Month, local children registering for their first San Luis Obispo County Public Library card will also receive a free admission pass to the San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum. More than 400 free passes are expected to be distributed for the duration of the program.

Library Card Sign-up Month was created in 1987 and is a national campaign that emphasizes the importance of library cards to a child’s education and to combat illiteracy.

“This is a great way to learn about all the free services the library has to offer,” said Susana Lewis, coordinating librarian, youth services of County of SLO Public Libraries, “and to enjoy the wonders of the children’s museum.”

“Not only does this program encourage reading, but it also enables the Children’s Museum to introduce itself to children throughout our community,” said Michelle Jenkins, the children’s museum executive director.

The mission of the San Luis Obispo County Library is to provide materials and services to people seeking knowledge, lifelong learning, and recreation, as well as to ensure that all patrons of the library may use those materials and services to the maximum extent possible.

The San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum inspires learning through play for children ages 2-10 and is located at 1010 Nipomo St. in downtown San Luis Obispo. Visit www.slocm.org for open hours, program information, and more.

