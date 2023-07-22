SLO County locals play extras in historical drama

Filming held in Goshen, Utah earlier this month

– Kathee Brown and her daughter, Ashley Brown, local residents of San Luis Obispo, recently flew to Goshen, Utah to be extras in the filming of Season 4 of The Chosen. They participated as extras on July 11 and 12.

The series debuted in December of 2017 and is available on Amazon, The Chosen App, and Peacock, among others. It has always been free through Angel Studios. The Chosen will be featured on the cover of the TV Guide this week and recently began streaming on The CW. The show is a historical drama about Jesus of Nazareth.

Over 600 people participated as extras, invited by the Come and See Foundation. In the summer heat, the extras walked 6-8 miles through a set created to be a scene out of Jerusalem.

What started out as a personal experience became an extremely moving spiritual journey that included meeting and greeting others who had traveled in from all over the world to be extras, said the Browns. They said that the feelings expressed by all who attended of kindness, acceptance, inclusiveness, and love were overwhelming.

Kathee is the owner of A Wish Your Heart Makes, an entertainment business celebrating children and their families for the past 18 years in the Central Coast and Central Valley.

