SLO County moves to Orange Tier of State’s Blueprint

More businesses can resume modified indoor operations and activities

— San Luis Obispo County has met the State’s metrics required to move from the Red Tier into the less restrictive Orange Tier of the State’s Blueprint for a Safer Economy, effective Wednesday, April 28, 2021 at 8 a.m.

This means many businesses should review the state’s guidance for their industries. Some will be able to open with modification for the first time and others may be able to open for increased, but still modified, indoor operations. New Orange Tier restrictions will become effective.

“We are grateful to see things moving in the right direction,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “We cannot lose sight of the end goal. To fully restore health to our community, we must remain vigilant: get vaccinated against COVID-19, maintain personal safety measures, and get tested if you have symptoms so we can beat this thing.”

COVID-19 case rates in SLO County have remained stable and are not declining as quickly as other surrounding counties. While the County of San Luis Obispo met Red Tier metrics last week, Dr. Borenstein submitted a request to the state to review data discrepancies and include a portion of Cal Poly tests in the overall testing volume. As a result, the state found that the county did in fact meet Orange Tier metrics as part of its adjusted case rate last week and can move to Orange Tier.

The State’s Blueprint allows counties in the Orange Tier to reopen indoor operations for some additional business sectors and allows for certain activities to resume. Local businesses must follow all state guidance for their industry and self-certify that they are ready to reopen.

Activities now allowed under the Orange Tier:

Restaurants: Indoor seating increases to 50% capacity or 200 people maximum.

Gyms and Fitness Centers: 25% capacity indoors; indoor pools can open.

Wineries and Breweries: 25% or 100 people indoors maximum

Movie Theaters: 50% or 200 people maximum.

Museums, Zoos and Aquariums: 50% capacity for indoor activities.

Places of Worship: 50% capacity indoor activities.

Bars with no food service: Open outdoors with modifications.

Gatherings and events: View the county’s checklists for capacity limits and restrictions.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. A staffed phone assistance center at (805) 543-2444 is available Monday through Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist with COVID-19 questions.

