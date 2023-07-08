SLO County nonprofit receives $10,000 grant

One Cool Earth receives Sprouts Neighborhood Grant

– One Cool Earth has announced that they have completed a $10,000 grant from the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation that supported garden education and operations across the Central Coast. This grant focuses on improving nutrition within the local community and emphasizes the importance of helping children receive a healthy start in life.

The purpose of One Cool Earth’s school garden program is to engage all students in hands-on, experiential learning as well as to connect local schools to their communities.

Funds from the Sprouts Healthy Communities Foundation will support One Cool Earth’s mission to grow healthier students who know how to grow their own food and become conscious consumers. Students in partner schools were introduced to new fruits and vegetables they may not have tried before, encouraging them to eat more fruits and vegetables and take home produce grown in their school gardens for their families to enjoy as well.

Founded in 2015, the foundation’s mission is to end children’s malnutrition through programs that bring fresh, nutritious foods to all communities and that teach children and families how to make healthy food choices that are affordable, equitable, and that will last a lifetime. The foundation has awarded $18 million to more than 350 nonprofit agencies in the states where Sprouts operates, including urban farms, school gardens, and more.

