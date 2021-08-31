SLO County Public Health to hold COVID-19 briefing

Members of the public can watch on YouTube

– San Luis Obispo County Public Health will host a media briefing to provide urgent updates to the public on the status of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County.

The briefing will be held today, Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 3:15 p.m. at the Joint Information Center in San Luis Obispo. The public can tune in on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/sanluisobispocounty

Speakers include:

• Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer

• Mark Lisa, Chief Executive Officer of Tenet Healthcare Central Coast

• Alan Iftiniuk, President and CEO of French Hospital Medical Center

Submit questions in advance: jic-pio@co.slo.ca.us. Questions must be received before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.

