SLO County Public Health to hold COVID-19 briefing
Members of the public can watch on YouTube
– San Luis Obispo County Public Health will host a media briefing to provide urgent updates to the public on the status of COVID-19 in San Luis Obispo County.
The briefing will be held today, Tuesday, Aug. 31 at 3:15 p.m. at the Joint Information Center in San Luis Obispo. The public can tune in on YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/c/sanluisobispocounty
Speakers include:
• Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer
• Mark Lisa, Chief Executive Officer of Tenet Healthcare Central Coast
• Alan Iftiniuk, President and CEO of French Hospital Medical Center
Submit questions in advance: jic-pio@co.slo.ca.us. Questions must be received before 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31.
For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit ReadySLO.org or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. For more information on COVID-19 vaccine, visit www.RecoverSLO.org/Vaccine.