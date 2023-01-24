SLO County Regional Airport reports record-breaking numbers for 2022

553,425 passengers traveled through the airport last year

– Passenger numbers at the San Luis Obispo County Regional Airport reached an all-time high in 2022, as 553,425 passengers traveled through the airport.

The amount sets the record for the most annual passengers in the airport’s history and is 36.2 percent higher than 2021’s traveler count of 406,230. Previously, 2019 was the airport’s busiest year on record with 544,755 passengers traveling through SBP.

This new record further reinforces that passengers are ready and committed to traveling again after the pandemic forced them to stay home at the start of 2020. Additionally, it shows that carriers are also confident about passengers’ return to travel: in October, American Airlines started using larger aircraft for its twice-daily flights between San Luis Obispo and Dallas-Fort Worth, helping to connect even more people between the two markets.

“This is an incredible achievement that I am so grateful to be a part of, especially after the pandemic impacted the entire travel industry,” said Director of Airports for San Luis Obispo County Courtney Johnson. “This milestone would not be possible without the dedication and commitment of the SBP team, who always puts the passenger experience at the forefront of everything we do. I know I speak for all of us when I say we greatly appreciate each and every person who chooses to fly out of our airport.”

American Airlines was the airport’s largest carrier, reporting 215,761 passengers throughout the year with daily flights to both Dallas/Fort Worth and Phoenix. United Airlines, which flies daily to Denver, Los Angeles, and San Francisco carried 209,417 passengers. Alaska Airlines saw 128,247 passengers through its flights to Portland, San Diego, and Seattle.

Additional 2022 statistics can be found on the airport’s website: https://www.sloairport.com/

