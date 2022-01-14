SLO County reports highest-ever number of active COVID-19 cases

Omicron variant now represents approximately 90-percent of recent local cases

– COVID-19 cases are at their highest level in San Luis Obispo County since the pandemic began, with 2,967 new cases reported in the past week, 3,573 current active cases, and a 14 day average of 342, according the the San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department. This surpasses the previous peak of 331 in Jan. 2021. These numbers do not include those who test positive through at-home tests or cannot access testing. The Omicron variant now represents about 90-percent of recently sequenced cases in SLO County.

“Now is the time to double-down on precautions, because Omicron is finding its way through every gap in protection,” said County Health Officer Dr. Penny Borenstein. “My best advice is to avoid gatherings, wear the best mask you can, and get vaccinated or boosted if you are eligible.”

Fifty-one SLO County residents are currently hospitalized because of severe COVID-19 illness, including six in the ICU. This does not include those with active COVID-19 who are currently hospitalized for other reasons. Three more SLO County residents, one in their fifties, one in their sixties and one in their nineties, have died from COVID-19, bringing total COVID-19 deaths to 378.

“While we are extremely fortunate that some people have less severe illness with this variant, that is sadly not the case for many otherwise-healthy people who have succumbed to COVID-19. My heart goes out to their loved ones,” said Dr. Borenstein. “Our job now as a community is to weather this surge in a way that allows our local health care system to continue caring not only for patients with COVID-19 but also those with other severe issues like heart attacks and cancer.”

Today’s COVID-19 data update includes refinements to the data dashboard, with several points updated based on review and reconciliation between state and local systems, several new data visualizations added, and adjustments—such as removing “cases by occupation”—to reflect that contact tracers are no longer able to investigate most cases. See the full dashboard at slopublichealth.org/COVIDstats.

Masking is required in indoor public places in San Luis Obispo County and across California. Medical-grade N95/KN95 or surgical masks provide additional protection. Vaccines are available at no cost at pharmacies, doctors’ offices, Public Health Department clinics, and mobile clinics countywide. To schedule an appointment, visit slopublichealth.org/vaccines, or call (833) 422-4255.

For updates on COVID-19 in SLO County, visit slopublichealth.org/COVID19 or call the recorded Public Health Information Line at (805) 788-2903. Phone assistance is available at (805) 781-5500 Monday – Friday, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

