SLO County Sheriff’s rodeo is postponed to 2022 

–The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office announced that the first SLO County Sheriff’s Rodeo, originally scheduled for May this year has been postponed until May 2022. A statement on the SLO County Sheriff’s Rodeo announced, “It is with great sadness that we must postpone the SLO Sheriff’s Rodeo until May of 2022. Due to current Covid-19, we are unable to have a live audience for such an event.”

The rodeo, to be held in conjunction with the San Luis Obispo County Cattlemen’s Association annual playday, will be the first SLO County Sheriff’s Rodeo. The rodeo is scheduled to be held at the Paso Robles Event Center Main Arena. Events will consist of team roping, barrel racing, breakaway, steer wrestling, sort and rope, ranch rope and brand and team roping. The rodeo is designed to celebrate the western way of life, the support of rodeo, the support of law enforcement and to give back to the community. Scholarships will also be awarded to local students on behalf of the rodeo committee.

Prizes for contestants will include Henry Lever Action .44 mag Golden Boy Rifles donated by the Outdoorsman of Arroyo Grande to be awarded to the All-around Cowboy and Cowgirl. More details and information about events, entries and business sponsorships is available on the San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Rodeo webpage.

