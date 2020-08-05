SLO County to open new COVID-19 testing site in Atascadero

Testing is recommended for anyone who is experiencing symptoms of COVID-19

–The San Luis Obispo County Public Health Department is offering a new opportunity for people in North County to get access to COVID-19 testing with no out-of-pocket costs.

Beginning next week in Atascadero, testing will be available by appointment Mon- Thurs, from Aug 10-20.

“If you are experiencing symptoms or are a contact of a known case, please get tested and then isolate yourself to avoid potentially spreading the illness while you await the results,” said Dr. Penny Borenstein, County Health Officer. “While testing continues to be a somewhat limited resource, we are happy to be able to provide this new testing option for the community. Our sites in Grover Beach and Atascadero now have a lot of testing appointments available.”

Testing is available at no cost to individuals. For those who have health insurance, the information will be collected when registering for an appointment and no co-pay is required. The county is contracting with OptumServe to provide testing services to the community.

The Atascadero testing site is located at Pavilion on the Lake, 9315 Pismo Ave. Mon-Thur Aug 10-20 from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Additional testing sites are located at:

Grover Beach: Ramona Garden Park, 993 Ramona Ave. Mon-Fri ongoing from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

San Luis Obispo: SLO Vets Hall, 801 Grand Ave. Mon-Fri ongoing from 7 a.m.-7 p.m.

Click here to make an appointment at any of the testing sites.

