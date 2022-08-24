SLO County unemployment rate falls to 2.5%

State unemployment decreased to 3.9%

– The California Employment Development Department (EDD) recently released its report for July 2022 for San Luis Obispo County. As of July, the reported unemployment rate in our county decreased to 2.5%. This has resulted in a ranking of 5 for the lowest unemployment in the state and nation.

Current Labor Force: 137,500 civilians were in the labor force in SLO County; down from a revised 137,800 in June

134,100 were employed; down from a revised 134,200 in June.

3,500 were unemployed; down from a revised 3,600 in June.

SLO County Unemployment Rate: Decreased to 2.5% from a revised 2.6%.

Unemployment Rates: Decreased to 3.9% from a revised 4% at the State level and remained unchanged at 3.8% at the National level during the same period.

Unemployment Rank: SLO County continues to hold the 5th lowest unemployment rate in the state based on the data reported.

Job Industry Recovery: There were small job gains in the Trade, Transportation, & Utilities, Educational & Health Services, and Leisure & Hospitality industries- each industry gained 100 jobs in the July reporting period.

Job Industry Losses: The only job losses reported in SLO County were in the Government industry. This industry experienced a loss of 2,000 jobs in July. The job losses in this industry were mostly in the State Government Education and Local Government sub-sectors and were likely a result of the fluctuations seen during the summer months.

– Source: Atascadero Chamber of Commerce and California Employment Development Department

