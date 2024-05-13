SLO Farmers’ Market hosting Law Enforcement Night this Thursday

Meet public safety personnel from across SLO County

– In observance of National Law Enforcement Week, Downtown SLO and the City of SLO are hosting Law Enforcement Night at the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market on Thursday, May 16, from 6–9 p.m.

The event is family-friendly, free, and open to the public. Children will be able to engage in interactive educational demonstrations, test out equipment, view tools like robots and transportation vehicles, and ask officers questions.

The event will feature public safety personnel from across San Luis Obispo County, with over 15 booths from various law enforcement agencies on Morro, Chorro, and Broad Streets along the market route.

Participating agencies and organizations will include: San Luis Obispo Police Department, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Search and Rescue, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Marine Enforcement Unit, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Underwater Search and Recovery Team (Dive Team), San Luis Obispo County Bomb Task Force, Sheriff’s Advisory Foundation, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Special Enforcement Detail, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Mounted Posse, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Off-Highway Vehicle Team, San Luis Obispo Office Crime Prevention, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office Custody Division, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Aero Squadron, San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office K9 Unit, San Luis Obispo County Probation Department, California Highway Patrol, California State Parks Oceano Dunes, and Grover Beach Police Department.

This event will coincide with the regularly scheduled Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market on Higuera Street from 6–9. Attendees can enjoy the usual five blocks of fresh produce, barbecue, meals, entertainment, and more. For a list of weekly vendors, visit DowntownSLO.com/Farmers-Market/Vendors.

