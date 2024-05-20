SLO Farmers’ Market hosting Public Works Night this week

Event will take place during regular farmers’ market

– In celebration of National Public Works Week, the City of San Luis Obispo and Downtown SLO will host Public Works Night at the Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market on Thursday, May 23, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. The event will take place on Chorro Street during the regular farmers’ market.

City staff from San Luis Obispo, neighboring cities, and public works organizations will provide informative displays, equipment demonstrations, and brochures detailing the planning, building, and operations involved in running a city. Children can experience tools and machines used in public works projects, such as bucket trucks and tractors, and interact with staff to ask questions. The event is family-friendly, free, and open to the public.

This year, attendees can vote for their favorite public works booth by picking up a “passport” at the info booth, collecting signatures from different booths and organizations, and casting their votes to enter for a prize.

Participants include the City of San Luis Obispo Utilities Department, San Luis Obispo Park Maintenance Division, Pacific Gas and Electric, and SLO Transit.

This event coincides with the regular Downtown SLO Farmers’ Market on Higuera Street from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Visitors can enjoy five blocks of fresh produce, barbecue, meals, entertainment, and more. For a list of weekly vendors, visit DowntownSLO.com/Farmers-Market/Vendors.

RSVP and invite friends on Facebook. Stay connected by following @DowntownSLOFarmersMarket on Instagram and Facebook.

Share To Social Media