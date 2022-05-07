Paso Robles News|Saturday, May 7, 2022
You are here: Home » Business » SLO floral industry prepares for Mother’s Day demand
  • Follow Us!

SLO floral industry prepares for Mother’s Day demand 

Posted: 7:01 am, May 7, 2022 by News Staff
Mothers Day flowers paso robles, ca

Photo courtesy of Cal Coast Orchids

72% of consumers expected to buy flowers this Mother’s Day

– San Luis Obispo County’s flower growers and florists have been busy this week preparing for Mother’s Day, the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau reports.

Cal Coast Orchids, owned by Farm Bureau board member Bas van Eijk and Alison Glasco, shared this photo showing their Phalaenopsis orchids grown in Los Osos.

Van Eijk draws from generations of Dutch horticulturalists to fulfill domestic and international demand for orchids. Their orchids are generally available locally at Miner’s Ace Hardware, Costco, Spencer’s Fresh Markets, Open Air Flowers, and other locations in the county.

In San Luis Obispo County, nursery products, including cut flowers and greens, outdoor ornamentals, and other specialty plants, had a gross total value of $75.8 million in 2020, according to the SLO County 2020 Annual Crop Report.

In a recent survey by National Retail Federation, 72% of consumers are expected to purchase flowers for this upcoming Mother’s Day, with a total expected spending of $31.7 billion nationally, according to the NRF’s Annual 2022 Mother’s Day Spending Survey.

Where to get flowers in Paso Robles

Country Florist
1191 Creston Rd Suite 114 · In Williams Plaza
(805) 239-3032

The Floral Parlor
1321 Spring St #101
(805) 286-4512

The Flower Lady
1728 Spring St
(805) 238-2848

Advertisement

Comments

Posted in:  Business
About the author: News Staff

The news staff of the Paso Robles Daily News wrote or edited this story from local contributors and press releases. The news staff can be reached at info@pasoroblesdailynews.com.