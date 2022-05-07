SLO floral industry prepares for Mother’s Day demand

72% of consumers expected to buy flowers this Mother’s Day

– San Luis Obispo County’s flower growers and florists have been busy this week preparing for Mother’s Day, the San Luis Obispo County Farm Bureau reports.

Cal Coast Orchids, owned by Farm Bureau board member Bas van Eijk and Alison Glasco, shared this photo showing their Phalaenopsis orchids grown in Los Osos.

Van Eijk draws from generations of Dutch horticulturalists to fulfill domestic and international demand for orchids. Their orchids are generally available locally at Miner’s Ace Hardware, Costco, Spencer’s Fresh Markets, Open Air Flowers, and other locations in the county.

In San Luis Obispo County, nursery products, including cut flowers and greens, outdoor ornamentals, and other specialty plants, had a gross total value of $75.8 million in 2020, according to the SLO County 2020 Annual Crop Report.

In a recent survey by National Retail Federation, 72% of consumers are expected to purchase flowers for this upcoming Mother’s Day, with a total expected spending of $31.7 billion nationally, according to the NRF’s Annual 2022 Mother’s Day Spending Survey.

Where to get flowers in Paso Robles

Country Florist

1191 Creston Rd Suite 114 · In Williams Plaza

(805) 239-3032

The Floral Parlor

1321 Spring St #101

(805) 286-4512

The Flower Lady

1728 Spring St

(805) 238-2848

