SLO Food Bank announces new Hunger Awareness Day on June 4

–After revamping last year’s Hunger Awareness Day to an almost all virtual event during the onset of the pandemic, the SLO Food Bank is happy to announce that its biggest annual fundraiser will now emerge as a combination of in-person donation sites and virtual experiences.

Each year, Hunger Awareness Day takes place on the first Friday of June. This year’s event is on Friday, June 4. Established in 2007, it is a countywide event to raise awareness about the devastating effects of hunger in SLO County and to collect funds that support the SLO Food Bank’s hunger relief efforts. It is easy to join this important movement to alleviate hunger for our neighbors in need, and there are several options to choose from:

1. Create a fundraising page for individuals, businesses, families, and friends. Each fundraising page can be customized and shared with others across a variety of platforms.

2. Participate in different events and fundraisers throughout SLO County. Guaranteed Rate, Harris Personal Injury Lawyers, and SLO Brew Rock are hosting a collaboration beer release party and benefit concert with Proxima Parada, Dante Marsh & The Vibe Setters, and Arthur Watership on May 30 from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. For more information and other Hunger Awareness Day events, visit the SLO Food Bank’s events calendar at slofoodbank.org/events.

3. Donate in support of Hunger Awareness Day at slofoodbank.org/HAD21. The SLO Food Bank can quadruple the purchasing power of one dollar through bulk purchasing agreements, gleaning operations, donations, grants, and other programs. With one donated dollar, seven nutritious meals can fill the stomachs of those grappling with hunger in the community.

4. Visit donations sites on Friday, June 4, at locations throughout SLO County where SLO Food Bank volunteers will educate the public about hunger in SLO County and collect vital funds to provide food and peace of mind to neighbors in need.

For more information about this year’s Hunger Awareness Day, visit www.slofoodbank.org/HAD21 or contact Claire Levine at clevine@slofoodbank.org, or call (805) 238-4664.

To learn more about the work done by the SLO Food Bank throughout San Luis Obispo County, visit www.slofoodbank.org.

