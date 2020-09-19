SLO Food Bank chosen as a ‘2020 Nonprofit of the Year’

–The SLO Food Bank has announced it has been selected as a 2020 California Nonprofit of the Year by the California Association of Nonprofits (CalNonprofits) and Assemblymember Jordan Cunningham.

The SLO Food Bank is one of over a hundred other nonprofits that will be honored by their state senators and assemblymembers for their tremendous contributions to the communities they serve. Their mission is to work with a network of community partners to alleviate hunger in San Luis Obispo County and build a stronger community. It was discovered that the rate of hunger has more than doubled in our community, with some people finding themselves in need of assistance for the first time in their lives.

“On behalf of our entire family – our hard-working team, dedicated volunteers, allied nonprofits, and amazing network of supporters – we are incredibly honored with this recognition,” said Garret Olson, CEO of SLO Food Bank. “This has been a defining moment in our history and a year of challenge unlike any other. We are tremendously thankful to Assemblyman Cunningham for highlighting how our SLO Food Bank family rose to meet this challenge. Understanding that recovery for the majority of our neighbors in need will be measured in years rather than months, we appreciate the continued support of our compassionate volunteers and supporters because we simply could not do this without you.”

In previous years, a proclamation of this magnitude would be celebrated in the state’s capital, but with the current social distancing and safety guidelines in place, a smaller-scale celebration will be held at the SLO Food Bank warehouse [1180 Kendall Road, San Luis Obispo] on Sept. 23, at 2 p.m. with key officials and SLO Food Bank staff and Board of Directors.

“The pandemic and shelter-in-place orders of the last few months have put nonprofits – usually hidden in plain sight – in the spotlight,” explains Jan Masaoka, CEO of CalNonprofits. “California Nonprofit of the Year is an opportunity for our elected officials to celebrate the good work they see nonprofits doing in their districts, and for everyone to appreciate the collective impact of nonprofits in our communities.”

To learn more about the work done by the SLO Food Bank throughout San Luis Obispo County, please visit www.slofoodbank.org.

