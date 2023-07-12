SLO Food Bank distributes over 6,500 summer breakfast bags to local children in need

– Starting in June, the SLO Food Bank began distributing over 6,500 bags of nutritious shelf-stable breakfast meals and healthy snacks to children and families in need across SLO County.

“During the school year, many children rely on school meals for the food they need to grow and learn. But when the academic year ends, they lose access to daily meals and miss out on essential nutrition,” said Nutrition Program Manager at the SLO Food Bank Tara Davis. “SLO Food Bank Summer Breakfast Bags play a crucial role in closing this hunger gap and ensuring that children have access to nutritious meals when they need them the most.”

Breakfast Bags contain three weeks’ worth of nutritious, easy-to-prepare food, including cereal bars, instant oatmeal, cereal, sunflower butter, as well as shelf-stable milk, fruit, and juice. Over 5,600 children in the local community face hunger over the summer months, according to the food bank, which can contribute to fatigue and long-term negative health and developmental consequences. Last year, children made up 25% of the total individuals served by SLO Food Bank.

Every year, a group of generous organizations and foundations make the Summer Breakfast Bag program possible. This year, the SLO Food Bank expressed special thanks to the Albertsons Companies Foundation Nourishing Neighbors campaign, the Buddhist Churches of America Social Welfare Fund, Central Coast Funds for Children, Miner’s Ace Hardware, Rotary Club of San Luis Obispo de Tolosa, and Rotary Club of Morro Bay for their incredible support in helping us provide nutritious breakfasts to children in need. Their support has enabled SLO Food Bank to double the number of breakfast bags distributed in 2022 and 2023 from years prior.

“We are incredibly grateful for the support of our community and our valued partners, ensuring every child in SLO County has access to nutritious meals through the Summer Breakfast Bag program,” said Garret Olson, SLO Food Bank CEO. “Together, we are not only providing children with nourishment but also the fuel they need to learn, grow, and reach their full potential.”

To learn more about resources offered by the SLO Food Bank or ways to get involved, visit www.slofoodbank.org.

