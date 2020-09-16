SLO Food Bank to receive ‘Nourishing Neighbors’ donations made at local Albertsons and Vons

–For the sixth year in a row, Albertsons Companies Foundation has selected the SLO Food Bank as a charity partner for Albertsons and Vons to receive donations from the annual Nourishing Neighbors, formerly known as Hunger Is, campaign to ensure every child has access to a healthy breakfast during the summer of 2021. Since food insecurity increases during the summer months, a time of the year when children are not able to receive free or reduced-priced meals at school, providing nutritious meals is crucial.

The funds raised will be used to purchase nutritious, kid-friendly breakfast foods for the SLO Food Bank’s Summer Breakfast Bag program which provides multiple weeks’ worth of breakfast items, nutrition information, and fun recipes in a reusable backpack for each participating child. The bags are delivered to high need locations serving families with children.

“This gift has a tremendous impact on our ability to provide healthy food to children and their families when school is out,” said Andrea Keisler, Director of Community Programs. “Now more than ever, fighting hunger is an imperative in our community. In March, when schools shut down to stop the spread of the coronavirus, Breakfast Bags became even more important. Many families suddenly found themselves without access to free and reduced-price school meals which they rely on. This program made it possible for us to distribute over 3,000 Breakfast Bags to children throughout the summer and the Albertsons Company Foundation graciously provided funding to extend our Breakfast Bag Program into Fall 2020.”

Nourishing Neighbors, a charitable program of the Albertsons and Vons Foundation, is working to eradicate childhood hunger in America. With 1 in 7 children in America not knowing where their next meal will come from, the funds raised in September will be dedicated to local efforts that ensure every child has access to a healthy breakfast.

“Breakfast is an essential school supply for kids to learn, grow, and thrive,” said Kevin Curry, Albertsons Companies Southern California Division President. “It’s an honor to support the work of the SLO Food Bank. We are privileged to serve the community alongside organizations that work tirelessly to make our neighborhoods better places to live and work.”

Anyone wishing to support this program can simply go to the Albertsons and Vons stores in Atascadero, Grover Beach, Morro Bay, Nipomo and San Luis Obispo make a donation to the Nourishing Neighbors program at checkout Sept. 1-30.

To learn more about the work done by the SLO Food Bank throughout San Luis Obispo County, visit www.slofoodbank.org.

