SLO High advances to state robotics finals at Cal Poly-hosted tournament

VEX Robotics Competition is the world’s largest middle and high school robotics competition

– A robotics team from San Luis Obispo High School won skills champion at the 2022 California Central Coast VEX “Tipping Point” Tournament on Feb. 5 at Cal Poly, edging out 31 teams from 17 high schools from around California in the skills category to advance to the state championship.

The 11th annual robotics contest, a regional qualifier held at Cal Poly for the state championship, was co-sponsored by Cal Poly’s Society of Women Engineers and the SLO-Botics robotic team.

The two tournament champions were Team 81518A of Fresno’s Career Technical Education Charter High School and Team 15442A from Canyon High School in Anaheim. Both teams advanced to the state championship. San Luis Obispo High students received two awards.

SLO-Botics Team 920B, composed of Joseph Lipper, Negussie Wright, and Hudson Jones, who displayed impressive driving and programming skills, were named Robot Skills Champion and qualified for the state finals.

That team advanced to the tournament semifinals with SLO-Botics Team 920C, made up of Christopher Jewell and Sahil Gavandi. Team 920C earned the Judges Award.

The annual event attracted 100 robotics students from California middle and high schools from Irvine to Fresno. Three other Central Coast schools participated: Delta High in Santa Maria; Mission College Preparatory in San Luis Obispo; and Nipomo High School in Nipomo.

“I was astounded by the passion, creativity, and ingenuity of the middle and high school students,” said Emily Gavrilenko, SWE’s robotics outreach chair and a graduate computer science major. “The students put in so much time and hard work, and watching them succeed was inspiring. I’m incredibly grateful to all the volunteers and my amazing subcommittee who helped make this event a reality even in the midst of the pandemic.”

The VEX Robotics Competition, presented by the Robotics Education and Competition Foundation, is the world’s largest middle and high school robotics competition.

Other award winners included:

Excellence Awards: Canyon High School Team 15442A from Anaheim and (Middle School category) Lancers E Team 6986E from Simi Valley’s Grace Brethren Junior-Senior High School both advanced to the state championship.

Design Award: Lancers Team 986A from Grace Brethren Junior-Senior High School in Simi Valley advanced to state championship.

Innovate Award: Team 11947M from Garces Memorial High School in Bakersfield.

