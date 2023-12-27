SLO hiking trail re-opens

Portion of trail was damaged in last year’s rainstorms

– The San Luis Obispo Parks & Recreation Department’s Ranger Service has announced the re-opening of the King Trail located in the Irish Hills Natural Reserve. The trail, which is one of the first trails to be constructed in the Irish Hills Natural Reserve, sustained damage during the Jan. 2023 storms and has since been newly reconstructed for the community to enjoy again.

While the whole trail was reworked, the beginning and end of King Trail remain unchanged. The middle portion that was damaged, was replaced by 0.6 miles of new trail for community members to discover.

Designed as a multi-use trail, the new section of trail allows users to have an experience on foot and bicycle. The trail curves through oak trees and provides sweeping views as it climbs to the upper Irish Hills trail system. King Trail can be accessed from the Madonna Road Trailhead and connected with Mariposa Trail for a 2.4-mile loop or Froom Creek Trail for a 2.7-mile loop.

The King Trail re-construction was made possible with the help of over 250 volunteer hours and guidance from the Office of Sustainability and Natural Resources. The ranger service was able to successfully compact the tread and set in loose dirt from the initial construction thanks to the first rain of this season. Work was performed carefully to protect natural resources and the rangers will continue to monitor the project area.

This work is just one of the ways that the ranger service is leading by example in the major city goal of climate action, open space, and sustainable transportation to preserve the city’s open spaces and ensuring the equitable access to parks and open space.

