SLO man arrested for warrant, resisting arrest, making criminal threats

Adam Young, 33, taken to hospital, arrested after calling police department, making criminal threats towards officers

– San Luis Obispo Police officers arrested Adam Young, 33, of San Luis Obispo, Friday night for resisting/threatening officers and making criminal threats. He was booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail on a no-bail warrant.

On Friday, Dec. 3, at about 7 p.m., the SLOPD Communications Center began receiving dozens of phone calls from Young making direct threats of physical violence towards specific law enforcement officers. SLOPD is familiar with Young, who has a history of arrests for weapons violations and was investigated for constructing explosive materials.

Through investigation, officers located Young inside of his car in the parking lot of Food 4 Less. After attempting to negotiate with Young for over an hour, officers were able to remove Young without harm and he was evaluated by paramedics at the scene and transported to the hospital for evaluation.

No one was injured in the incident and, after being medically cleared, Young was transported and booked into San Luis Obispo County Jail where he is being held.

