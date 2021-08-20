SLO Master Chorale holding auditions, preparing for new season

SLO Master Chorale returns after a nearly two-year intermission

–The San Luis Obispo Master Chorale will be returning to the stage for the first time since Dec. 2019. Due to COVID-19, The performance scheduled for April 26, 2020, was canceled along with the entire 2020/2021 season. The Master Chorale is preparing for the upcoming season by holding auditions for new members on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.

Auditions will be held at St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church in Pismo Beach beginning at 7 p.m. Individuals should plan to sing a prepared piece up to three minutes in length and provide a copy of the music for the accompanist. Learn more about auditions and sign up for a time slot by visiting the SLO Master Chorale’s website at www.slomasterchorale.org.

The 2021/2022 season will feature two wonderfully diverse concerts in addition to the sixth annual sing-along Messiah. On November 21, 2021, “The French Connection” will feature the Requiem by Gabriel Fauré and the Gloria by Francis Poulenc. In addition, Faure’s well-known Pavane will separate the two larger works. Guest soloists include Amy Goymeric, soprano, and Ben Kazez, baritone. Amy teaches voice at Cal Poly and has recently been a featured artist with Opera SLO and the San Luis Obispo Symphony. Ben, a resident of Northern California, received much of his training in England and performs frequently in both England and the US.

On Dec. 18, 2021, audience members join with the Master Chorale in performing choruses from Handel’s masterpiece, Messiah. Soloists for this fun and entertaining evening are members of the SLO Master Chorale. This year’s extravaganza will also feature the return of guest artists, Westwood Brass, and an array of popular holiday favorites.

On April 24, 2022, “The Poets Speak” (Walt Whitman and George Herbert) will feature the music of one of England’s most revered composers, Ralph Vaughan Williams. In celebration of the 150th anniversary of his birth in 1872, the SLO Master Chorale will perform three pieces: Fantasia on the “Old 104th” Psalm Tune, Five Mystical Songs, and Dona nobis pacem. The baritone soloist is Joel Balzun, currently a teaching assistant at the University of Southern California as well as a member of the voice faculty at Biola College. Puerto Rican soprano Alba Franco-Cancél returns to sing with the SLO Master Chorale after her beautiful performance of Mozart’s Exultate Jubilate in 2019.

All performances will be given in Harold Miossi Hall at the San Luis Obispo Performing Arts Center on the Cal Poly campus. Tickets to all performances are available for purchase at www.pacslo.org or by calling the PAC box office at 805-756-4849.

The San Luis Obispo Master Chorale (originally known as Cuesta Master Chorale) is an auditioned ensemble that specializes in the performance of large masterworks for choir and orchestra. Originally formed by Nella Girollo at Cuesta College, Music Director and Conductor Thomas Davies has led the group since the fall of 1984. Tickets are $10-$60 and available at www.pacslo.org or by calling (805) 756-4849.

Advertisement

Share this post!

email

Related