SLO police ask for public’s help solving anti-Semitic hate crime

Anti-Defamation League offers $2,500 reward for information

–On Feb. 6, at approximately 11:20 a.m., an officer from the San Luis Obispo Police Department (SLOPD) responded to a report of graffiti at a Cal Poly fraternity Alpha Epsilon Pi located at 280 California Blvd., San Luis Obispo.

After interviewing the reporting party and the nature of the graffiti, the officer determined the graffiti was an anti-Semitic hate crime. After this initial investigation, the case was turned over to the San Luis Obispo Police Department’s Investigative Division.

SLOPD Investigators are working alongside Cal Poly State University Police Department and Federal Bureau of Investigations to develop leads in this case.

Police are asking for help from community members who may have been in the area during the time frame of the incident and observed suspicious, persons, vehicles, and/or behaviors to develop leads and identify suspects. Additionally, police ask anyone in the community who may know who committed this crime or have other helpful information to contact the San Luis Obispo Police Department.

The San Luis Obispo Police Department has been in contact with the Anti-Defamation League (ADL) serving Santa Barbara, Ventura, and San Luis Obispo Counties. ADL has released the following statement: “The Anti-Defamation League (ADL) is offering a $2,500 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of those responsible for the anti-semitic vandalism.”

