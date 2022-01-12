SLO Police department encourages hikers to leave valuable at home

Multiple vehicle break-ins have been reported at local trailheads over the past year

– The San Luis Obispo Police Department is warning the public to leave all of their valuables at home rather than in their cars at local trail heads. Reports say that there were multiple vehicle break ins at local trailheads over the last year. The department released the following on their Twitter account:

We love our open space trails! If you are parking at a trailhead, please leave ALL valuables at home. Yep, we are working on getting cameras at several trailheads but cameras just mean we might get footage of someone stealing your stuff. Preventing the theft is KEY. pic.twitter.com/VLgYOZuXmm — San Luis Obispo Police Department (@SLOCityPolice) January 11, 2022

