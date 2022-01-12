SLO Police department encourages hikers to leave valuable at home 

Paso Robles News|Wednesday, January 12, 2022
Posted: 5:33 am, January 12, 2022 by News Staff

Multiple vehicle break-ins have been reported at local trailheads over the past year

– The San Luis Obispo Police Department is warning the public to leave all of their valuables at home rather than in their cars at local trail heads. Reports say that there were multiple vehicle break ins at local trailheads over the last year. The department released the following on their Twitter account:

