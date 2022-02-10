Police department asks public to celebrate the Super Bowl responsibly

Fans should stick to a ‘go safely’ game plan, designate a sober driver

– The San Luis Obispo Police Department is reminding football fans to stick to the “go safely” game plan and designate a sober driver if you plan on drinking at a Super Bowl LVI watch party.

During Super Bowl LVI weekend, the SLOPD will have additional officers on patrol looking for drivers suspected of being under the influence of alcohol and/or drugs.

“If you plan to have a drink or two, choose a sober way to get to and from wherever you are watching the game,” Sergeant Jeff Booth said. “Have a ride-hailing service or a family member who hasn’t been drinking take you home.”

The department reminds the public that alcohol is not the only substance that impairs. Marijuana, prescription drugs, and over-the-counter medications can all affect the ability to drive safely. They remind the public to do their research and understand the potential side effects of certain drugs.

“When it comes to getting to and from places safely, we’re all on the same team,” Sergeant Jeff Booth. “The choice is simple: Don’t drive impaired.”

Funding for this program is provided by a grant from the California Office of Traffic Safety, through the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

